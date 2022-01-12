Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.