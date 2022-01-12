Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,017 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workhorse Group worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

