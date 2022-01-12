Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 635 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

