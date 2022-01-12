Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.8% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of FONAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and FONAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 1.89 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -8.66 FONAR $89.93 million 1.13 $10.21 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% FONAR 12.25% 9.47% 6.89%

Summary

FONAR beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

