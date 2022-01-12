Comparing Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) & eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aldel Financial and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 6 5 0 2.45

eHealth has a consensus target price of $45.10, suggesting a potential upside of 75.35%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aldel Financial and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.16 $45.45 million ($0.93) -27.66

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95%

Summary

eHealth beats Aldel Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

