Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ideanomics and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.22%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than REV Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and REV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 21.95 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.47 REV Group $2.38 billion 0.39 $44.40 million $0.67 21.10

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

