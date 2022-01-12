Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.14 $19.49 million $4.10 6.96 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.08 $29.61 million $3.20 6.49

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

