Comparing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 4 0 2.40 LivePerson 0 2 9 0 2.82

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.57%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.83%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $118.32 million N/A -$51.16 million N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 6.50 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -26.12

Definitive Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Summary

LivePerson beats Definitive Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

