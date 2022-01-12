Comparing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82%

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 33.50 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.34 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -42.59

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

