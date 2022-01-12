Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $191.97 or 0.00451010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $70.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,325,781 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.