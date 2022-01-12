Computacenter’s (CCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,160 ($42.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,750 ($37.33) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,794.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,759.09. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($28.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($42.05). The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

