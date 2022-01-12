Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 494 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.