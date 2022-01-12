Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,912 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RFI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

