Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

