Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

