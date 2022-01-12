Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.77

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.77 and traded as high as $198.36. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $198.26, with a volume of 10,632,700 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,236,000 after acquiring an additional 160,934 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,585,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

