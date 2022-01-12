Contrasting Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shattuck Labs and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 732.20%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $71.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $9.93 million 31.19 -$36.60 million ($1.56) -4.70 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.59 billion 4.07 $236.00 million $1.74 36.45

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A -22.61% -19.64% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 10.51% 14.84% 9.73%

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Shattuck Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. The Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients segment is comprised of manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, also known as API, which are the principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment includes the operations of the subsidiary of the company. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy on February 24, 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

