Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

