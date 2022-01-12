Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $23.98 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.93 or 0.00096191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.05 or 0.07708512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 0.99843540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,204,497 coins and its circulating supply is 46,039,995 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

