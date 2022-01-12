Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head to Head Review

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.11 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Convey Holding Parent and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus target price of $14.41, indicating a potential upside of 76.61%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

