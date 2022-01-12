CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 185,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 145,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get CorMedix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,970. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.