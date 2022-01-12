Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $941,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.