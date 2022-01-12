Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

