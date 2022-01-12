Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.