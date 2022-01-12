Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

