Cowen Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $182.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $229.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Freshpet stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

