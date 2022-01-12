Cream Trading 41% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Cream has a market capitalization of $29,494.37 and approximately $50.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

