CREDIT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,200.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $8,478.06 and approximately $7,200.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.