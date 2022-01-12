Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

