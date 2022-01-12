Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.56.

CROX stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. 12,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 52.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Crocs by 125.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

