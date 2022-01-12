Croda International (LON:CRDA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,940 ($121.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,892.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,945.76. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($142.60). The firm has a market cap of £12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total value of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.