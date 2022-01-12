Croda International (LON:CRDA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,940 ($121.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,892.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,945.76. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($142.60). The firm has a market cap of £12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
