Croghan Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.