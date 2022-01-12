Croghan Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.
About Croghan Bancshares
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.