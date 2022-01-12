Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cryoport worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cryoport by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CYRX opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

