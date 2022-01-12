Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 4.4%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 11,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 684,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

