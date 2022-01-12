Cryptobuyer (XPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $32,098.84 and approximately $100.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

