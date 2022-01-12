CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

