Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 126,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

