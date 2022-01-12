Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $32,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.05. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,086. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

