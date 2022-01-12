CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

