Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.