CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.33-8.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE:CVS opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

