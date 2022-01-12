D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,341 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

