Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTRUY. Citigroup started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

DTRUY stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

