Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Shares Up 7%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT)’s share price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

