Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DNMR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,151. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $714.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.