DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,488. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

