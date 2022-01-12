DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

NYSE DVA opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

