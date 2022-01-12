DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Tops $10.99 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $105,197.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars.

