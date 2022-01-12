DeGate Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,982,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

