Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €139.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €86.00 ($97.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.41. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.